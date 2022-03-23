Amritsar: Poshan fortnight from March 21 to April 4

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

The Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development is organising various events to mark the ‘Poshan’ fortnight under government’s Poshan Abhiyan.

District Programme Officer Manjinder Singh said in the ongoing nutrition week, which started on March 21, the objective is to check the issue of malnutrition in children aged between 0 and 6 years, pregnant women, nursing mothers and adolescents.

He said they have a target to reduce the number of underweight children aged 0-6 years by 2 per cent within a year. He said similar targets have also been set for improving health in other categories such as reducing anaemia in children aged 6 to 59 years by 3 per cent per annum, adolescent girls between 5 and 59 years and reducing the rate of anaemia in women by 3 per cent per year, reducing the number of underweight children by 2 per cent per year. He said apart from other aspects of improving diet and health, awareness would be raised for the need for balanced diet and nutritious foods. At the same time, pregnant would be made aware of malnutrition and anaemia.