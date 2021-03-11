Amritsar: Power consumption expected to go up during paddy season

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 2

The demand for power is expected to go up considerably with the commencement of paddy season from June 1.

Meanwhile, urban, rural consumers are concerned about the capability of PSPCL (border zone) whether it will deliver the assured power supply or not.

The border belt, comprising Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran besides Amritsar together, is known for producing high-quality basmati rice. This belt is famous for its basmati which has long grain and aroma. It is exported to European and Gulf countries. A rough estimate suggests that over Rs 6,000 crore basmati is exported from this belt.

The unexpected rise in temperature not only adversely impacted wheat harvest, but also threw normal life out of gear last month. Intensification of heat wave and lack of rain triggered an increase in power demand, leading to outages. The dependence of consumers on electronic gadgets such as desert coolers and air-conditioners among others has also increased. With the start of paddy season from June 1, power consumption will surge in villages.

Officials of the Powercom said the demand for electricity has increased due to the early onset of summer.

Balkrishan, Chief Engineer of the PSPCL (Border Range), said: “The department does not have a break-up of the supply and demand of power from the border region. However, one thing is sure that there would be at least 10 per cent hike in power consumption from June 1 as compared to the last paddy season.”

Meanwhile, the PSPCL has made arrangements to register complaints in case of power cuts in the paddy season. Junior Engineers (JE) and Linemen have been asked to register complaints in their areas in case of load shedding. Nodal complaint centres would also be set up. Already existing 1912 will continue to serve as nodal complaint centre number.