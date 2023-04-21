Amritsar: Prize distribution function at KV3

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: KV3, Amritsar Cantt, successfully concluded its annual prize distribution function on the evening of April 19. The event was held at the school premises. The function inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the esteemed chief guest, Deputy Commandant Colonel Sumeet Sewal, Subhash Chand (Principal of KV3 Amritsar) and other dignitaries. The highlight of the event was the felicitation of the meritorious students who had excelled in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities throughout the academic year 2022-2023. The chief guest presented awards, certificates, and trophies to the deserving students, and motivated them to strive for excellence. The cultural performances by the students added enthusiasm and vivacity to the event, showcasing their talents and skills. The Principal of KV3 congratulated the students, teachers and staff for their hard work.

Seminar on mental health organised

A seminar on "Early Identification of Mental Problems and their Treatment" was organised at the girls' hostel of Khalsa College. Dr Nisha Chhabra, an eminent doctor, addressed the students and said they must develop among themselves the mental ability to cope up with the rising stress. Nisha said the students must not be shy and share the problems with their parents, teachers and friends as sharing helps to find solutions. She answered the queries of the hostellers. Prof Supninderjit Kaur, chief warden, welcomed and introduced the guests. Principal Mehal Singh in his address said that students must spend leisure time together and participate in co-curricular activities.

GNDU inter-department hockey meet

The Department of Laws and Department of Physics won inter-department hockey championships in boys and girls categories, respectively. The competitions were organised under "Fit India Movement" by Guru Nanak Dev University campus sports. As many as 16 boys and 13 girls' teams of various departments participated in the competitions. Dr Amandeep Singh, teacher in-charge, GNDU campus sports and nodal officer said that in boys section, Department of Physics, Social Sciences and Computer Engineering Technology got second, third and fourth positions, respectively. In the girls section, Department of Laws and Computer Engineering Technology got second and third positions respectively in the championships.

DAV School bags overall trophy

Shri Ram Ashram Public School hosted the inter-school debate competition under the aegis of Sahodaya Schools Complex. The theme for the debate was G20 Summit. The debate witnessed participation of students from the prestigious schools of Amritsar. Among the audience were the teachers of the participating schools and the students of Class X and XII of the host school. The competition was held in two categories - junior and senior. For junior category, the theme was Financial Literacy should be Mandatory in School Curriculum for Futuristic Global Economic Stability. For senior category, the theme was Students Migration: Challenges or Economic Opportunity. The winners were honoured with different titles by the Principal of the host school. Overall trophy was bagged by the contestants of DAV Public School. Principal of the School, Vinodita Sankhyan, appreciated the endeavours of the teachers as well as the students. She said that each contestant presented his/her views with confidence and perfect voice modulation.

Hansraj birth anniv celebrated

The students of GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj on April 19.On the occasion, a special assembly was organised. Students beautifully executed small choreography and chanted holy mantras to show their respect towards Mahatma Hansraj, scholar par excellence. Principal Paramjit Kumar said that birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj reminded us of his great teachings, ideas, principles and sacrifices, which he made for the cause of education in modern India. He encouraged students to focus on their studies as only education can make them independent and help in fulfilling their dreams.