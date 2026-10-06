Amritsar prof to take awareness campaign on hazards of e-waste beyond classroom

Every discarded mobile phone, outdated computer, dead battery or unused charger has a story that does not necessarily end when it leaves the household. Behind the convenience of rapidly changing technology lies a growing environmental challenge—electronic or e-waste.

Seeking to bring this often-overlooked issue into public conversation, DAV College, Amritsar, is taking its environmental awareness campaign beyond the classroom and onto the airwaves. As part of its outreach programme, the college will record a special talk on the hazards of e-waste at the All India Radio (AIR) studios in Jalandhar on October 8.

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The talk, to be delivered by Prof Sandeep Kumar Sharma of the Computer Department, DAV College, Amritsar, will be broadcast by AIR-Jalandhar on October 25 at 9 am on both Medium Wave and FM channels.

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The initiative comes at a time when electronic devices have become an indispensable part of everyday life. From smartphones and laptops to televisions, refrigerators, batteries and chargers, electronic products are being bought, replaced and discarded at an ever-increasing pace. What is less visible, however, is what happens to these devices after they are thrown away.

Hidden danger in discarded technology

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“E-waste is more than simply unwanted electronic equipment. Many discarded devices contain hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium, chromium and brominated flame retardants. When electronic waste is dumped carelessly or processed through unsafe recycling practices, these substances can enter the soil, water and air. For communities, the consequences can extend well beyond environmental contamination,” said Sharma.

Prof Sharma’s AIR talk will examine how improper dumping and informal recycling can expose people to serious health risks, including respiratory problems, neurological disorders, kidney damage and other long-term ailments. The programme will also explain why responsible disposal and recycling of electronic products are essential for protecting both people and the environment.

The message is particularly relevant in homes and workplaces where old electronic devices often remain stored in cupboards, drawers and storerooms simply because people are uncertain about how to dispose of these safely.

From awareness to responsibility

The college’s initiative seeks to turn environmental awareness into everyday responsibility. The talk will address the importance of safe e-waste disposal, recycling and extended producer responsibility, while highlighting the role that ordinary citizens can play in reducing the growing volume of electronic waste.

Principal Amardeep Gupta said the programme reflected the institution’s commitment to social responsibility, environmental protection and public education.

“E-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world, and it requires urgent attention,” he said, adding that the college wanted to take the message beyond its campus and educate the wider public about the dangers of careless disposal of electronic items.

For DAV College, the use of radio is significant. Unlike a campus-based awareness programme, an AIR broadcast can carry the message directly into homes and communities, reaching listeners who may never attend an environmental seminar or classroom discussion.