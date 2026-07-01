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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Protest over power outage in villages for three days

Amritsar: Protest over power outage in villages for three days

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 08:38 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest against Powercom officials. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.
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The Zone Baba Bhagat Sen branch of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab today staged a protest at the power substation Gaggobua and demanded that the power supply to many villages in the area, which had been cut off for the past three days, be restored.

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On this occasion, a large number of farmers and common people from nearby villages participated, led by the leader of the organisation, Paramjit Singh Chhina.

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Leaders of the organisation, Harpreet Singh Bhuchar, Kuljit Singh Chheena, Balwinder Singh Bhuchar, Kashmir Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Amarjit Singh also addressed the gathering. The speakers said there were arrangements to provide 24-hour electricity supply from the Gaggobua feeder to Gaggobua village, Bhuchar Kalan, Bhuchar Khurd, Mahne Mallian, Chhina Bidhi Chand, Sursingh etc, but due to high load on this line, the electricity supply had been dropped for three days, due to which the common people, especially children and elderly people, were facing difficulties.

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The farmers warned that they would continue their protest till their electricity supply was restored. On this occasion, the SDO of Powercom, Chabal, assured the farmers that electricity supply would be restored. At this assurance, the farmers lifted the protest and warned that if there was any disruption in the electricity supply, the organisation would be forced to wage a fierce struggle.

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