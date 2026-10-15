Amritsar: Protesters hold AAP govt responsible for sorry state of affairs

The killing of Mansa-based social activist has triggered widespread protests, with political parties too joining in.

Parvinder Singh Jhota, who had been raising his voice against drug trafficking, was shot on Tuesday.

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Holding the state government responsible for the state of affairs, the district unit of the BJP protested outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office today.

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Led by the party's district president, Salil Kapoor, workers burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the government of failing to ensure the safety of those fighting against the drug menace.

Former MP and former Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik also lent weight to the demonstration.

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Raising slogans against the state government, the leaders demanded accountability over the killing and called for a CBI probe into the case.

During the demonstration, a BJP delegation, led by Salil Kapoor, submitted a memorandum addressed to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria through Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, seeking an impartial investigation into the murder.

BJP questions government’s handling of drug menace

BJP district president Salil Kapoor said activist Parvinder Singh Jhota had been campaigning against drug trafficking and the alleged illegal sale of narcotics in Mansa for a considerable period. “His killing raises serious concerns over the safety of individuals confronting the drug trade. Despite the tall claims of AAP government, narcotics are being sold right under the nose of enforcement agencies," he said.

Demand for CBI investigation, security cover for deceased's kin

The BJP's memorandum called for a CBI probe, stating that an impartial probe was necessary to establish facts and identify everyone involved. The party also demanded that investigators secure and examine all relevant digital evidence, including the alleged attackers’ call records, WhatsApp chats, CCTV footage and Facebook livestream footage. It further sought immediate police protection for the victim’s family, particularly his minor children. In addition, the BJP called for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged drug trafficking network operating in Punjab and the political patronage it claimed the network was receiving. The demonstration marked another confrontation between the BJP and the ruling AAP government over the issue of drugs and law and order in Punjab.