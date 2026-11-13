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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar radiologist addresses UK meet

Amritsar radiologist addresses UK meet

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Prof Dr Amandeep Singh
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Prof Dr Amandeep Singh, Professor at Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, and Director of ACS Diagnostics, Amritsar, was invited as an international speaker at the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) REAL Conference 2026, held at St George’s Hall, Liverpool, on November 10 and 11.

Representing India and the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA), Prof Singh delivered a presentation titled ‘Challenging Cases from India’ during a special scientific session, ‘Challenging Cases from Around the World’, on November 11.

His presentation featured interesting and challenging radiological cases from India, highlighting the diversity of clinical practice, diagnostic expertise and the evolving landscape of radiology in the country. His talk received appreciation from the Royal College of Radiologists and the international audience.

His participation in the conference brought recognition to Amritsar, Punjab and the Indian radiology fraternity.

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The doctors claimed that this a befitting contribution by a very well known readiologist in the city attaining new heights over the presentation he made in United Kingdom.

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