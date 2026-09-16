Amritsar: Railway crossing closures irk commuters

The frequent closure of the Islamabad railway crossing has become a major problem for residents, commuters and motorists in the area. The crossing remains closed several times a day due to increased train movement, trapping people in long queues and causing severe traffic congestion on both sides.

Train traffic through the crossing has increased significantly after the washing area of the Amritsar railway station was shifted.

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With trains frequently moving in and out of the yard, the railway gate has to be lowered repeatedly throughout the day.

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Local resident Ashok Kumar said that the problem peaks during rush hours when a high volume of vehicles uses the route. Even after the gate opens, clearing

the traffic takes considerable time due to the narrow

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crossing and heavy vehicle density.

The frequent closures also disrupt commuters traveling toward GT Road, Khalsa College, Guru Nanak Dev University, and other nearby destinations. Students, office-goers, and shopkeepers are frequently forced to wait for long periods or take longer alternative routes.

The congestion often spills over onto adjoining roads, putting extra pressure on busy stretches around Putlighar and Islamabad. Residents added that the situation becomes critical when the gate remains shut for extended periods.