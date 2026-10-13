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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Rare surgery gives new lease of life to 72-year-old woman

Amritsar: Rare surgery gives new lease of life to 72-year-old woman

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:36 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A 72-year-old woman underwent complex skull-base surgery for a giant brain tumour at a private hospital in the Airport area of Amritsar.

The neurosurgical procedure involved the microsurgical removal of an olfactory groove meningioma measuring more than 6 cm.

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The patient was admitted to the hospital with altered sensorium, recurrent seizures, loss of smell and vision impairment. She was diagnosed with a giant tumour at the base of the skull near the frontal lobes and close to the structures responsible for smell and vision.

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Dr Amanjot Singh Boparai, consultant neurosurgeon who performed the surgery, said olfactory groove meningiomas arise from the protective membranes covering the brain in the frontal and skull-base regions. Depending on their size and location, these tumours can cause symptoms such as loss of smell, visual impairment, seizures, headaches and changes in consciousness. Giant tumours pose surgical challenges because of their proximity to critical neurological structures and blood vessels, Dr Boparai said.

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