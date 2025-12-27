DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar remembers supreme sacrifices of four Sahibzadas

Amritsar remembers supreme sacrifices of four Sahibzadas

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:34 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
Children take part in the turban-tying competition during an event titled, 'Sada Virsa Sada Parwaar', organized in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Separate programmes were organised across the city on Friday to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas. Akal Purakh Ki Fauj organised the “Galwakri Abhiyan” programme titled “Char Sahibzade: Our Heritage, Our Family” at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, New Amritsar.

A range of competitions, including turban-tying, poetry recitation, Bhujangi Khalsa events and tug-of-war, were organised, with nearly 1,000 children participating.

Addressing the gathering, advocate Jaswinder Singh said that young children dressed in Khalsa attire were living proof of being the true heirs of the Sahibzadas. He appealed to parents to educate their children about the glorious history and heritage of the Sikh community so that they grow up with pride in their Sikh identity.

Former jathedar Giani Kewal Singh informed the sangat that a door-to-door questionnaire campaign is being conducted across Punjab and several other states to connect families with Sikh history and values.

All participating children were presented with school bags, while winners of various competitions were awarded smart watches, wall clocks and other prizes. City MC Mayor Jatinder Singh also addressed the children and their parents. Members of the gurdwara management committee and several social activists extended full support to the programme.

Meanwhile, former Improvement Trust chairman and senior Congress leader Dinesh Bassi organised a programme titled “Dastar Di Shaan” at Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Hall in East Mohan Nagar. Turban-tying competitions were conducted in two age groups, with more than 100 children participating enthusiastically. Winners were awarded cash prizes, while all participants received certificates and medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Bassi said the sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas can never be forgotten and must be passed on to future generations.

