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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar resident seeks police protection after extortion threats

Amritsar resident seeks police protection after extortion threats

Writes to Punjab DGP, senior dept officers

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:34 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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A local resident has sought police protection after receiving extortion threats from a foreign-based number.

Naresh Kumar Dhammi has written to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, and other senior police officers seeking immediate intervention.

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According to the complaint, Dhammi received the threatening call around noon on September 16. The caller reportedly disclosed specific details about his family and property, threatened to eliminate him and his two sons, and claimed to know that one son lives in the US while the other stays with him.

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Dhammi stated that unknown persons further heightened his fears on Sunday when they captured a video of his house. The suspects were reportedly caught on CCTV recording the premises. Apprehending a threat to their safety, he fears he and his family could be targeted and that his property could be forcibly occupied by anti-social elements.

Noting that he was previously provided security by the local administration in view of his past work against terrorism, Dhammi urged senior officials to take necessary legal action and provide police protection to his family.

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