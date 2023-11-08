Amritsar residents blame farm fires for toxic smog

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

As incidents of burning crop residue in the district continue to increase, air pollution has started rising with the region remaining engulfed in smog throughout the day. The smog cover, which had been seen building over the sky for the last few years, has increased to such an extent that it has started causing health problems to residents.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board has also reported an air quality index of 205 for the holy city, which is considered poor by the air quality standards. The district has reported a total of 1,444 farm fire incidents till date, which are considered to be the prime cause of air pollution or toxic smog.

“One can see a layer of haze lingering in the sky. Besides, it has also impacted visibility,” said Satnam Singh, a local resident. A visit to rural areas reveals that a layer of smog has covered the sky.

Most residents report that earlier they used to witness smog for a few hours every day, especially during early morning hours, but it persisted throughout the day on Tuesday.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution