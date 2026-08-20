Amritsar residents embrace solar energy amid rising power costs

The country celebrates Akshay Urja Day tomorrow, with residents of the border district switching to solar, a renewable source of energy, in increasing numbers over the past few years.

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Sumit Aggarwal, CEO of a solar power company, said the pace of the shift to renewable energy accelerated after the Union government introduced the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Launched in February 2024, the national programme envisages a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for residential units equipped with 3 kw to 10 kw solar power plants.

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According to him, the border district consumes approximately 250 million units of power every month, with solar-generated power accounting for between 3 per cent and 5 per cent of consumption.

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“With the increase in awareness about the government’s scheme, more consumers will prefer to utilise solar power instead of conventional sources of power,” he said.

He added that growth in solar power generation was being observed in both the residential and industrial sectors.

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A steady annual increase in power tariffs is also driving consumers across diverse sectors, including domestic, institutional, commercial and industrial users, to opt for renewable energy.

About 80 per cent of rooftop installations come from the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector, where demand is gradually increasing. Demand for residential rooftop solar power is also growing as people look for alternatives to cut expenses and generate revenue. Rooftop solar has been the fastest-growing sub-sector in clean energy.

Yashpal Joel, District Manager of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), said PEDA installs solar panels at government installations, while Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) takes care of private customers.

PEDA has installed solar power panels at the offices of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), SDM and SSP, as well as a fish farm, court complex, and the residence and camp office of the DC.

Industrialist Kamal Dalmia said he would soon switch his yarn unit from conventional power to solar panels to cut monthly power costs.

He said efficient panels were now generating more power while occupying less rooftop space, besides reducing installation costs. The industry, he said, was paying about Rs 8 per unit for power supplied by the government, while switching to solar would bring the cost down to less than Rs 5 per unit.