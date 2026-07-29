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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Residents grapple for space as footpaths encroached upon by sellers

Amritsar: Residents grapple for space as footpaths encroached upon by sellers

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:18 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Goods put up along a footpath along the Link road in Amritsar. The illegality has left pedestrians with no choice but to walk on busy roads, putting their lives at risk. Photos: Vishal kumar
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Illegal roadside parking and widespread encroachment of footpaths by shopkeepers displaying their merchandise has narrowed the city’s already limited walking space.

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The illegality has left pedestrians with no choice but to walk on busy roads, putting their lives at risk.

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In several busy markets, including Hall Bazaar, Putlighar, Majitha Road and areas around the Golden Temple, footpaths have virtually disappeared beneath goods placed outside shops, temporary stalls and illegally parked two-wheelers and cars.

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With no dedicated space left for pedestrians, people, including schoolchildren, senior citizens and women, are compelled to walk alongside moving vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents.

Residents said the problem had persisted despite repeated anti-encroachment drives by the Municipal Corporation. “Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, not as shops’ extension. Every day, we are forced to risk our lives because there is simply no space left,” said Balkaran Singh, a resident.

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Another commuter Harbhajan Singh said, “Removing encroachments and illegal parking will not only make walking safer but will also ease traffic congestion in the city’s busiest markets.”

Although the Municipal Corporation has periodically launched drives to clear encroachments from key roads, residents allege that the action remains temporary, with vendors and shopkeepers returning within days. They have demanded regular monitoring, strict penalties for repeat offenders and designated vending zones to prevent public spaces from being occupied again.

Road safety advocates believe reclaiming footpaths is essential for making the city pedestrian-friendly. With the holy city attracting thousands of tourists and devotees daily, residents demand ensuring unobstructed footpaths and curbing illegal roadside parking should become a civic priority rather than an occasional enforcement exercise.

The situation had raised concerns over road safety, traffic congestion and the lack of sustained enforcement by the civic authorities, they added.

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