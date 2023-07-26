 Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain : The Tribune India

Water in the Tung Dhab drain. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 25

The water level in the Tung Dhab drain on the outskirts of the city receded, bringing relief to nearby shanty dwellers and other residents.

However, the fields and vacant plots in residential colonies remain waterlogged. The low-lying areas of Pandori Lubhana, Sandhu Colony, other localities and the industrial area on the Majitha-Verka road are waterlogged.

An inundated field on the outskirts of Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

The local authorities removed wild growth from the drain with ditch machines. The weeds and wild plants in the drain had stalled the flow of water under bridges.

Officials of the district administration and the police visited the flood-affected areas and made efforts to maintain the flow of water in the drain.

SDM-II, ACP (North) and the Sadar SHO visited the flood-affected areas. The officials claimed that the situation was under control and there was no need to panic.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said, “Everything is under control. There are a total of 50 families which lived in shanties near the drain. They have been shifted to other places. Food and potable water are being given to them. There is no need to panic. The water level in the drain is already receding.”

He said, “The administration has removed wild plants (booti) from the drain to streamline the flow of water. The safety of the public is our top priority. After providing food and shelter to shanty dwellers, now we are providing medicines to them to prevent infection.”

Officials claimed that they were keeping a watch on the low-lying areas alongside the drain, adding that the floodwater receded within 20 hours. The administration would also assess damage to crops. The paddy crop in some villages of the Verka block has been affected by waterlogging.

“The water level has fallen but the fields are still submerged in the low-lying areas of Pandori Lubana village. Vegetables, paddy crop and fodder have been affected. We can’t say anything about the loss. Once the water drains from the fields, we will assess the damage and ask the government to provide compensation,” said Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Pandori Lubana village.

Two drown in Buddha Dariya

Two teenagers have drowned in the Buddha Dariya, a natural rainwater channel in the Ajnala area. The deceased have been identified as Sukha Singh (16) and Gurjant Singh (20) of Mohlke village. The victims entered the water channel for swimming but failed to gauge its current. The Buddha Dariya flows between Mohalke and Mandinwal villages. Some other flood drains and natural water channels in the area have also been overflowing since yesterday.

