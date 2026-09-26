Amritsar residents jostle for parking space

There seems to be no end to the city’s parking woes. With goods displayed along footpaths, commuters often park vehicles in unauthorised spots, ending up being challaned or having the vehicles towed away.

The problem is grave in Hall Bazaar, Lawrence Road, GT Road and other major markets, where shopkeepers put up goods outside their establishments in designated parking areas for most part of the day. Amritsar Hariyaval Manch president Er Daljit Singh Kohli said: “This not only adds to congestion, but also deprives visitors of parking space in the city’s commercial areas.”

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“Those coming from far-off places often fail to find parking space. And, if they park their vehicles elsewhere, they are challaned,” Kohli added.

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He said action was always taken against vehicles belonging to the general

public, while vendors whose vehicles remained parked outside shops the entire day made hay.

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A local said one could see vehicles owned by shopkeepers parked in the parking area for days, still no action was taken against them.

“If the same vehicle is seen parked at the same spot every day, the authorities should take appropriate action,” he added. Locals urged the Commissioner of Police, the traffic police and the district administration to launch a special enforcement drive in major markets and ensure that goods are not displayed along footpaths in busy markets.

“Parking slots in markets are meant for visitors and people coming to the city, not for shopkeepers,” another resident said.