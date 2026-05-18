Amritsar: Residents protest sewer sludge left on the Majitha road

Residents of Indra Colony on Majitha Road have raised concerns over the manner in which sewer desilting work is being carried out in the area, alleging negligence by workers and inconvenience to the public due to heaps of sludge left on the streets.

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According to local residents, a large quantity of silt and sludge was removed from sewer lines during the ongoing desilting operation and dumped in the middle of the streets. They said that while it is common practice for sludge to be left by the roadside for a few days to dry, in this case the waste has remained unattended for several days without being lifted.

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Locals fear that if rainfall occurs before the sludge is cleared, the waste material may flow back into the sewer lines, undermining the purpose of the desilting exercise. They also complained that the heaps of silt scattered across the roads are causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians and commuters, while a foul smell from the waste has made living conditions difficult in the locality.

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Residents further alleged that sanitation workers are demanding Rs 50 from each household during the process, terming it an illegal collection. They have urged the Municipal Corporation to investigate the allegations and ensure transparency in sewer cleaning operations.

A local resident, Rajinder, has demanded that the Municipal Corporation immediately lift the sludge from the streets and dispose of it at a designated dumping site to prevent further inconvenience and unhygienic conditions in the colony.