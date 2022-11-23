Amritsar residents troubled as city traffic keeps getting tied up in knots

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, November 22

The increased frequency of traffic jams in the city has exposed the helplessness of the traffic police in dealing with the situation as commuters can be seen flouting traffic rules with impunity and complete disregard to the authority of the traffic cops.

Jumping red lights, driving in the wrong lane and taking wrong turns at traffic intersections seems to have become a new normal for the drivers. “It seems like a free-for-all. Everybody is in such a hurry that it often causes traffic jams,” complained Sunita Mahajan, a local resident. “I was left stranded in the car with two kids on GT road last Friday as there was this huge traffic jam on the road,” she complained.