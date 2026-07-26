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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Restart 112 emergency vehicle service, demand locals

Amritsar: Restart 112 emergency vehicle service, demand locals

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 10:05 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The 112 emergency response vehicle assigned to the Goindwal Sahib police station has reportedly remained non-operational for more than a month due to the absence of a permanent driver, raising concerns over the availability of emergency services in the area.

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It is learnt that the vehicle has remained parked at the police checkpoint, with critics claiming that the lack of a driver reflects negligence on the part of the police station. Staff members posted with the 112 response unit, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they have to wait for a temporary driver whenever an emergency call is received, causing delays in responding to complaints.

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Social worker Bhupinder Singh Pump Wale alleged that the vehicle, meant to provide emergency services, has become a “white elephant” because of the absence of a driver. He said the fact that the vehicle has remained without a driver for over a month reflects poorly on the police administration’s preparedness to provide timely emergency assistance. He also expressed disappointment over the functioning of the Goindwal Sahib SHO.

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Residents alleged that whenever reports of accidents or crimes are received, police personnel have to wait for a temporary driver before responding. Locals expressed concern, saying, “Every minute is precious during an emergency. If the 112 vehicle itself cannot reach on time, then what is the use of this service?”

Residents have demanded that higher authorities immediately appoint a permanent driver for the 112 vehicle to ensure prompt emergency response. SHO Baljit Kaur did not provide a satisfactory response to the allegations.

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SSP Surinder Lamba said he would inquire into why the emergency response vehicle has been without a driver and seek a report from SHO Baljit Kaur. He added that responsibility would be fixed if negligence is found and assured that uninterrupted emergency services would be ensured for the public.

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