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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Review meet ahead of Phase II Census

Amritsar: Review meet ahead of Phase II Census

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 11:32 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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With the Phase II Census approaching, Director (Census) Dr Navjot Kaur Khosa and other officials met to review the preparedness for population enumeration.

The meeting, “Review of Preparedness for Phase-2 of Census-2027”, at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) was attended by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal, ADC-cum-Municipal Commissioner, Batala, Gursimran Singh Dhillon and SDMs of the district.

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Dr Khosa apprised the officials of the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Office of the Registrar General, India).

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She said the population enumeration in Punjab would be held from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, with a revisional round from January 5 to 9 next year.

“There shall be an option for self-enumeration from November 16 to 30 just ahead of the house-to-house enumeration. The reference date for the Census shall be the midnight of January 5 next year,” said Dr Khosa.

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Dr Khosa placed on record her appreciation for the “dedicated efforts and commitment” shown by the charge officers and field functionaries which led to the successful and timely completion of Phase I house listing and housing census operations in Gurdaspur district.

While underscoring the significance of advance planning and seamless inter-departmental coordination in view of the notified schedule, the Director (Census) said, “All pending activities related to Phase I will be completed strictly within the prescribed timelines and that all requisite administrative and logistical arrangements for Phase II be put in place well in advance.”

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