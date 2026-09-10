Amritsar: Review meet ahead of Phase II Census

With the Phase II Census approaching, Director (Census) Dr Navjot Kaur Khosa and other officials met to review the preparedness for population enumeration.

The meeting, “Review of Preparedness for Phase-2 of Census-2027”, at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) was attended by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal, ADC-cum-Municipal Commissioner, Batala, Gursimran Singh Dhillon and SDMs of the district.

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Dr Khosa apprised the officials of the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Office of the Registrar General, India).

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She said the population enumeration in Punjab would be held from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, with a revisional round from January 5 to 9 next year.

“There shall be an option for self-enumeration from November 16 to 30 just ahead of the house-to-house enumeration. The reference date for the Census shall be the midnight of January 5 next year,” said Dr Khosa.

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Dr Khosa placed on record her appreciation for the “dedicated efforts and commitment” shown by the charge officers and field functionaries which led to the successful and timely completion of Phase I house listing and housing census operations in Gurdaspur district.

While underscoring the significance of advance planning and seamless inter-departmental coordination in view of the notified schedule, the Director (Census) said, “All pending activities related to Phase I will be completed strictly within the prescribed timelines and that all requisite administrative and logistical arrangements for Phase II be put in place well in advance.”