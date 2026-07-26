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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar road turns into dumping yard, sparks public outrage

Amritsar road turns into dumping yard, sparks public outrage

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:16 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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An activist points towards the waste littered in the area in Amritsar. Tribune photo
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A massive garbage dumpsite has emerged along Ram Tirath Road near the Khalsa College Veterinary Hospital boundary wall and the Tung Dhab drain, triggering outrage among local residents.

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They alleged that the Amritsar Municipal Corporation and its solid waste management contractor have failed to ensure the scientific disposal of municipal waste.

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The dumpsite, located on one of the city’s main approach roads to the historic Ram Tirath temple, has become a major source of foul smell, pollution and traffic hazards. Residents said the stench from the accumulated garbage is so overpowering that commuters are forced to cover their faces while passing through the area.

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The road also witnesses the movement of a large number of state government pilgrimage buses carrying devotees to Ram Tirath temple under Punjab’s religious tourism initiatives, leaving visitors with an unpleasant first impression of the holy city.

According to residents, the dumping site is part of a growing trend of unauthorised garbage accumulation across Amritsar, which they attribute to the failure of the solid waste management company to lift and process waste in a timely manner. Similar dumps had earlier appeared near Anand Amrit Park in Ranjit Avenue, Jhabal Road and opposite the Verka dairy.

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The Ranjit Avenue dumpsite was removed after sustained protests by local residents.However, residents alleged that this massive dumpsite has now been created along the bank of the Tung Dhab drain adjoining Khalsa College despite repeated objections from people living in the area.

Social activist Pawan Sharma criticised the civic authorities, saying it was ironic that while the Punjab Government was bringing thousands of pilgrims from across the state to visit the Ram Tirath Temple, those entering the city through this route were being welcomed by heaps of garbage.

He said the dumpsite at one of the city’s entry points tarnishes Amritsar’s image and raises serious questions about the government’s claims of maintaining cleanliness in one of Punjab’s most important religious destinations.

Area resident Sarabjit Singh alleged that although municipal waste is being collected through the door-to-door collection system, it is not being transported directly to the processing plant. Instead, he claimed, garbage is being dumped along roadsides at different locations across the city. He said the Municipal Corporation had earlier assured residents that the private solid waste management company would segregate and process waste immediately after collection. “The ground reality is completely different. Garbage is simply being shifted from one place to another instead of being scientifically processed,” he alleged.

Residents also expressed concern over the increasing number of stray cattle, pigs and dogs feeding on the garbage. They said the animals frequently wander onto the busy road, posing a serious risk of accidents. Besides creating unhygienic conditions, the open dumping site could also become a breeding ground for flies, mosquitoes and disease.

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