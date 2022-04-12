Amritsar: Road widening project begins

Amritsar, April 11
Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjer on Sunday inaugurated a project for the widening and beautification of Barsati Nullah Wali Road in Sultanwind area.
Dr Nijjer said the project would be completed at a cost of Rs47.28 lakh. He said electricity wires and transformers on the road would also be shifted.
The electricity transformers installed on the road itself are a major traffic bottleneck and people have to face traffic jams. He said with the completion of the project, the road would become wide, which would facilitate smooth flow of traffic. Dr Nijjer said the work would be completed within the next six months.
The officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) said the work would be conducted on Mondays as it’s a day for shutdown as electricity snags are rectified this day. They said no additional power cuts would be imposed.
