DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar rural police arrest man with foreign-made pistol

Amritsar rural police arrest man with foreign-made pistol

Accused Yudhvir Singh, a resident of Ranike village under Gharinda police station area, was arrested near Dande village

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:30 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested a man and recovered a foreign-made pistol during their ongoing crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the Special Cell carried out a targeted operation and nabbed Yudhvir Singh, a resident of Ranike village under the Gharinda police station area.

Advertisement

A PX5 Storm foreign-made pistol (.30 bore), along with one magazine, was recovered from his possession, the officials said.

Advertisement

According to the police, the Special Cell had received inputs that Yudhvir, along with another individual, identified as Naresh Kumar, alias Mani, was allegedly linked to Pakistani smugglers.

The inputs suggested that the accused were involved in cross-border arms smuggling network using drones and other means, and supplying them further on the directions of their handlers, they said.

Advertisement

Following the tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Yudhvir Singh with illegal firearm near Dande village.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further probe is under way, the officials said, adding that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts