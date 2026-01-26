Amritsar rural police arrest man with foreign-made pistol

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested a man and recovered a foreign-made pistol during their ongoing crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the Special Cell carried out a targeted operation and nabbed Yudhvir Singh, a resident of Ranike village under the Gharinda police station area.

Advertisement

A PX5 Storm foreign-made pistol (.30 bore), along with one magazine, was recovered from his possession, the officials said.

Advertisement

According to the police, the Special Cell had received inputs that Yudhvir, along with another individual, identified as Naresh Kumar, alias Mani, was allegedly linked to Pakistani smugglers.

The inputs suggested that the accused were involved in cross-border arms smuggling network using drones and other means, and supplying them further on the directions of their handlers, they said.

Advertisement

Following the tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Yudhvir Singh with illegal firearm near Dande village.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further probe is under way, the officials said, adding that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.