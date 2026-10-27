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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Rural Police bust arms, heroin supply networks, seven arrested

Amritsar Rural Police bust arms, heroin supply networks, seven arrested

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:57 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Rural Police have claimed to have busted illegal arms and narcotics supply networks and arrested seven accused here today. The police claimed to have recovered 14 sophisticated pistols and 20 kg of heroin.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler who facilitated the supply of illegal arms consignments for further distribution among criminal elements through an organized network.

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The police registered FIRs at Gharinda and Kathunangal police stations. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and establish its backward and forward linkages.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said efforts are being made to dismantle illegal arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and organized criminal networks in Punjab.

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