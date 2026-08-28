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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar rural police bust arms smuggling gang, seize 10 pistols; 2 held

Amritsar rural police bust arms smuggling gang, seize 10 pistols; 2 held

The police received specific information that accused were in possession of a consignment of weapons allegedly dropped by Pakistani smugglers

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:17 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Close on the heels of the seizure of eight pistols and around 3kg heroin by the counter intelligence and state special operation cells, the Amritsar rural police have arrested two alleged members of an arms smuggling gang and recovered 10 pistols and an equal number of magazines from their possession.

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The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, and Davinder Singh, a resident of Dorangla village in Gurdaspur. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the law.

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According to the police, they had received specific information that the accused were in possession of a consignment of weapons allegedly dropped by Pakistani smugglers and were preparing to move it to another location. Acting on the input, the police set up a checkpoint and intercepted the two suspects.

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During a search, the police recovered 10 pistols and 10 magazines from their possession. The accused were subsequently taken into custody for questioning.

The police are now investigating the source of the weapons and the intended recipients of the consignment. Officials suspect that the arrested men may have been working as part of a larger network involved in the supply of illegal weapons.

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The police sources said the criminal antecedents of both accused were being verified. Preliminary investigation has revealed that neither of them had any previous criminal case registered against them. However, the Amritsar rural police are in contact with their counterparts in Gurdaspur to gather further information about the accused.

Raids are being conducted at suspected locations to trace and arrest other members of the gang. The police are also probing the possible involvement of Pakistan-based smugglers in the supply chain.

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