Amritsar Rural Police bust cross-border drug, arms smuggling module, 3 held

Amritsar Rural Police has busted a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of three persons and recovered 10 kg of heroin and a .30-bore pistol from their possession.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrests were made as part of an investigation into a cross-border smuggling network operating in the area. An FIR has been registered at Lopoke police station under relevant provisions of the law.

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The police are now conducting further investigation to establish the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other persons allegedly associated with the cross-border handlers.

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Yadav said the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin along with an illegal firearm indicated the involvement of the accused in both narcotics and arms smuggling.

The Amritsar Rural Police officials stated efforts were underway to trace the source of the contraband, its intended recipients and the wider network involved in the cross-border operation.

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Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and illegal arms-smuggling modules and making the state safe and drug-free, said DGP.