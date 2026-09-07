Amritsar Rural Police bust cross-border smuggling module, seize 15 pistols, 5 kg heroin

Amritsar Rural Police have busted a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and the recovery of 15 illegal pistols and 5 kg of heroin, officials said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers and had been receiving consignments of illegal arms and narcotics for further distribution as directed by them.

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Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the recovery of a large quantity of heroin along with illegal firearms indicated an organised network operating across the border.

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Investigators are probing the source of the consignments and their intended recipients, besides establishing the forward and backward linkages of the network.

An FIR has been registered at the Gharinda police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

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The DGP said further investigation was under way to identify other persons involved in the smuggling operation and trace the foreign-based handlers.

He said efforts were being made to dismantle the wider network involved in cross-border trafficking of narcotics and illegal weapons.