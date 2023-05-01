 Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one : The Tribune India

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Recover two pistols, one stolen car and canter from their possession

DSP Harkrishan Singh addresses mediamen in Amritsar on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

Two armed looters snatched a bike, a car and a truck from posh Ranjit Avenue and Jandiala area here on Sunday.

During a chase, the Amritsar Rural Police nabbed one of the suspects, identified as Harmandeep Singh alias Harry of Dugri village (now Guru Ramdas Avenue in Tarn Taran), while his accomplice Akashdeep Singh of Tarn Taran managed to dodge the police teams.

The police recovered two country-made pistols, besides the robbed car and truck from the accused. The police said raids were on to nab his accomplice.

According to information, the duo snatched a bike from near Amrit Anand Park located in Ranjit Avenue park in the wee hours at gunpoint. They also tried to loot a car from Ranjit Avenue, but failed as the car occupants accelerated the car on seeing the armed robbers. Their car later crashed into a wall near the Ranjit Avenue police station.

The armed miscreants later fled towards the main GT road side. They left the bike at Manawala and looted a Toyota Urban Cruiser from Jasbir Singh and his father Sher Singh who were coming from Una (Himachal Pradesh). When they tried to resist the attempt, the accused fired at them but they escaped unhurt. They snatched a car and fled towards the Beas side.

The Amritsar Rural Police got information about the carjacking on control room following which the police laid a nakas at Jandiala Guru, Rayya and Baba Bakala turn to intercept them. The miscreants who were travelling in the car later snatched a Canter from the Vairowal road.

DSP Harkrishan Singh said the canter driver was strolling on the road when they looted the truck at gunpoint. The duo took the car and the canter towards the Rayya side. When the police signalled them to stop, the car driver crashed it into the barricades at Rayya, tried to run over the cops and fled the spot. The police teams chased the car.

The accused again tried to run over the cops by ramming into the barricades at the second naka. However, this time his car turned over leading to the arrest of Harmandeep from the spot while Akashdeep escaped. Investigations revealed that they had parked the Canter on a roadside at some other place which was also recovered.

He said raids were on to nab Akashdeep Singh. Both have several criminal cases registered against them.

