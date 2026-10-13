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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Rural police crack Khasa IED blast case, bust alleged ISI-backed arms network

Amritsar Rural police crack Khasa IED blast case, bust alleged ISI-backed arms network

The police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the incident near the Army cantonment area in Khasa

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:58 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Rural police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the case related to the May 2026 IED blast near the Army cantonment area in Khasa, arresting two persons allegedly involved in the incident.

A case was registered at the time under the relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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The police said the investigation was underway to uncover the entire network and identify other suspects allegedly involved in supplying illegal arms and explosives and engaging in terror-related activities.

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In a separate case, the police busted an alleged illegal arms and explosives supply network backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), arresting three persons and recovering a hand grenade, a Glock pistol and five live cartridges from their possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arms and explosives supply module was allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and ISI operatives. The police are investigating the network’s backward and forward linkages to identify other persons suspected of involvement in terror-related activities.

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The three accused arrested in the arms recovery case have been identified as Navdeep Singh, Shehmool Singh and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Moga. Their alleged accomplice, Harman, a resident of Daulatpur, is absconding.

According to the police, they received intelligence inputs that the accused were travelling on a motorcycle towards the Attari border. The informer reportedly told the police that the suspects were planning to target a police officer or a government establishment.

Acting on the information, the police intercepted the suspects and seized a hand grenade, a Glock pistol and five live cartridges from their possession.

An FIR has been registered at the Gharinda police station under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the weapons and explosives and establish whether the accused had links to cross-border smuggling networks.

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