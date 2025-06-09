Amritsar rural police nab two with 6 kg heroin

The Amritsar police on Sunday confiscated 6 kg of high-grade heroin and arrested two members of trans-border narco smuggling racket. They were identified as Gurditta, alias Kalu, of Bhaini Rajputan village and Captain Singh of Lahorimal village.

Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Aditya Warrior said the Gharinda police got a specific intelligence input that Gurditta along with Captain and Guri Darji, a resident of Naushehra area under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran, were involved in the cross-border drug trafficking.

Following this, a trap was laid and accused Gurditta and Captain were arrested from near Bhakna village while they were transporting a high-grade heroin consignment on a motorcycle, he said.

He said the six packet consignment was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape hinting that it was sneaked into Indian territory by Pakistan-based smugglers who were in touch with the suspects for further distribution in different parts of Punjab.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Gharinda police station here. Efforts were on to trace and arrest Guri.

Investigations are on to unravel the full extent of the drug supply chain, including cross-border linkages, Warrior said, while adding that it would be ascertained whether the properties owned by them were bought with ill-gotten money of drug trade. If so, these would be legally frozen.