Amritsar rural police seize 2 pistols

Amritsar, December 13
The Amritsar rural police have arrested two persons and confiscated two country-made pistols in separate incidents.
Those arrested were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Cheema Bath village and Manpreet Singh, alias Gora, of Jhite Khurd village here.
SP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said a police team confiscated four live bullets and an SUV from the possession of Manpreet Singh. He said a probe was on to ascertain the source of weapons recovered and unearth the entire nexus.
Beas police nab 2 snatchers
The Beas police have arrested two snatchers, identified as Rajinderpal Singh and Simranjit Singh of Dole Nangal village. They had snatched a mobile phone from Narinder Singh of Budha Theh village on Monday. The police also seized the bike used in the crime.
