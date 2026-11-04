Amritsar Rural Police seize 23.5 kg heroin, arrest 4 in border belt crackdown

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested four alleged drug smugglers and seized 23.5 kg of heroin along with a pistol in three separate operations in the border belt over the past 24 hours.

Case 1: 13 kg heroin airdropped via Pakistani drone

Acting on specific intelligence inputs and in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) Intelligence Wing, the Lopoke police intercepted a major cross-border syndicate.

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Personnel set up a checkpoint (naka) near Saidpur village, leading to the arrest of Sukhmanpreet Singh, a resident of Lodhi Gujjar village. Police recovered 13 kg of heroin and a pistol with a magazine from his possession.

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The contraband and pistol were airdropped via a drone from Pakistan.

According to the police, the accused was allegedly procuring these consignments from Pakistan-based operatives to supply local criminal modules.

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Case 2: 10 kg drug consignment intercepted on GT Road

In a second operation, the Gharinda police arrested two alleged drug peddlers identified as Gurcharan Singh (alias Bakshish Singh) and Bikramjit Singh, both residents of Panjwar village in Jhabal, Tarn Taran.

A police team stationed near a government horticulture nursery received information that the duo was transporting a consignment on a motorcycle toward the GT Road. The police immediately set up a blockade, intercepted the motorcycle, and seized 10 kg of heroin from their possession.

Case 3: Peddler arrested near Attari bypass

In a third incident, the Gharinda police arrested Rahul Singh (alias Dhola), a resident of Balimik Mohalla in Attari, and seized 500 grams of heroin.

A patrolling party spotted the accused near the Attari bypass, who tried to flee upon seeing the police. He reportedly pulled out a transparent polythene packet from his jeans pocket and attempted to throw it away. The police personnel caught him and recovered the packet. The substance was tested using a precursor chemicals detection kit and subsequently weighed on an electronic scale, confirming the recovery of 500 grams of heroin.

The Amritsar police have registered three separate FIRs under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is under way to identify the forward and backward linkages of the accused and expose their networks connected to Pakistani cross-border smugglers.