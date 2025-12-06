Amritsar rural police seize 274 gm heroin, accused arrested
Arrested individual was identified as Karanbir Singh of Dhanoe Kalan village
The Amritsar rural police have arrested another accused with 274 grams of heroin following investigations into the drug seizure case registered earlier this month. The arrested individual was identified as Karanbir Singh of Dhanoe Kalan village.
The action comes days after the Special Cell, during patrolling near Khasa village on December 1, apprehended three individuals — Pradeep Singh of Hardo Rattan, Jagrup Singh of Verka and Karanbir Singh of Nangal Wanjha Wala — with 255 grams of heroin. A case was registered at Gharinda police stationin this regard.
During their interrogation, the police uncovered the involvement of another accomplice, Karanbir Singh of Dhanoe Kalan. Acting promptly, the police team arrested him and recovered 274 grams of heroin from his possession. Officials said forward and backward linkages of the arrested accused were being probed.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now