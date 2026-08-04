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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Rural Police tighten security, set up 14 red alert checkpoints

Amritsar Rural Police tighten security, set up 14 red alert checkpoints

The checkpoints were set up at strategically important locations, including entry and exit points, bridges, bypasses and roads connecting border area

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:13 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Amritsar Rural Police conduct intensive checking at a red alert checkpoint in the district.
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In view of heightened security concerns, the Amritsar Rural Police on Monday conducted intensive checking at 14 red alert checkpoints established across the rural belt of the district.

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The special drive was carried out from 2 pm to 4 pm on the directions of Border Range DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill and Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh. The checkpoints were set up at strategically important locations, including entry and exit points, bridges, bypasses and roads connecting border areas.

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Each naka was organised under the supervision of police officers of SP and DSP rank, with personnel deployed to conduct thorough checking of vehicles and suspicious persons. The police teams also kept a close watch on vehicles entering and leaving the district.

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The checkpoints were established at Pul Drain, Mattewal; T-point Rajewala on the New Bypass, Tarn Taran, under Chattiwind police station; T-point Awan near Ramdas Main Road in Ajnala; Attalgarh under Gharinda police station; Mour Umranangal under Beas police station; Pul Nehar at Arjan Manga; T-point Nagiana Sahib near the Electricity Board office; Adda Kawe under Lopoke police station; Pul Sua Nawa at Fatehgarh on Churian Road under Jhander police station; Pul Nehar at Gosal Zimidara; Mour Gunnowal under Jandiala police station; T-point Hoshiar Nagar under Gharinda police station; Adda Chappa Ram Singh; and Valmiki Chowk in Jandiala.

Senior police officials said the deployment was aimed at strengthening surveillance and ensuring that suspicious movement was detected promptly. The checking was particularly significant given the strategic location of the Amritsar rural belt, which includes areas adjoining the international border and important routes leading to border villages.

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Gazetted officers supervising the nakas also interacted with personnel deployed at the checkpoints and monitored the checking arrangements. Police officials said such intensive checking would help maintain law and order and enhance security across the rural belt.

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