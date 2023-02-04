Amritsar Sahitya Utsav ends

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 3

The last day of the 8th Amritsar Sahitya Utsav, organised by a research institute, Naad Pragas, ended on thought-a provoking note as a special poetry event — Basant Kavi Darbar — was dedicated to poetry and music was held. It was dedicated to Punjabi poetess Amarjit Kaur Hirde. Noted artiste and poet Haribhajan Singh played impressive notes. Classical singer Malkeet Singh of Prachin Kala Kendra sang Basant Raag. As many as 13 poets of regional languages, including Dogri, Punjabi, Pahari, Hindi, Bangru, Gojri and Urdu presented their poems and ghazals to audience.

“The Basant Kavi Darbar has played an important role in bringing the dialects of Punjabi left out by the partition of Punjab, and since 1966 into the Punjabi mainstream and this event has brought serious forms of poetry and music to our students,” said Dr SP Singh, former vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University. Moon madhubani, a special event highlighting works of various artistes was opened by Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill. Eminent poet Darshan Buttar, also participated as special a guest. The Naad Pragas Shabad Samman given annually by the organisation was given to Punjabi poet Bhupinderpreet in view of his contribution to the world of poetry. He received a cash amount of Rs 21,000, a certificate and a set of books.