Amritsar Sahitya Utsav from February 1-3

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

Naad Pargas, a cultural and literary organisation, will host the 8th Amritsar Sahitya Utsav-2023 from February 1-3 at Khalsa College for Women. Inspired by the mission to connect students/researchers with literature and thought, the festival will host multiple sessions on promotion and development of regional languages and host eminent personalities from Punjabi literature and films to talk about the subject.

Naad Pargas will also announce awards for writers and poets for their contribution. Secretary of the organisation Virinderpal Singh said along with academic reflection, events related to fine and soft arts will also be held.

The inaugural day of the Utsav will host an array of noted speakers including Ishwar Dayal Gaur, Dr Jagbir Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Gurpal Singh Sandhu and Amarjit Singh Grewal. For a seminar on contemporary Punjabi music, famous Sufi singer Rabbi Shergill, Alankar Singh and Kulwinder Singh will join.

The Naad Pargas Shabad Samman given every year, will be awarded to the famous Punjabi poet Bhupinderpreet this year.