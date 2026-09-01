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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: School Games commence with karate competitions

Amritsar: School Games commence with karate competitions

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:53 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Winners of various karate competitions at Shaheed Chainchal Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Lauhka, Tarn Taran, on Monday.
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Karate competitions under the 70th District Level School Games began at Shaheed Chainchal Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Lauhka, Tarn Taran, on Monday, with players from different zones participating in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 boys’ categories.

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The competitions were organised on the instructions of the Punjab Government and the School Education Department under the guidance of District Education Officer ,Tarn Taran, Rajiv Kumar Chhabra, and District Sports Coordinator Jugraj Singh.

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Principal Dimple Aggarwal inaugurated the competitions and welcomed the players, teachers and sports officials who had arrived from different zones. She motivated the players to participate in the competitions in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

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She said sports played an important role in the all-round development of students and urged the players to give their best rather than focus solely on winning or losing.

Lecturer Rupinderjit Kaur said karate helped students maintain physical fitness while developing self-confidence, discipline and self-defence skills. Pardeep Singh, DPE, said district-level competitions provided an important platform for players to showcase their talent.

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Players from different zones displayed their sporting skills in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories and secured first, second and third positions. Sports teachers and the administrative team made special arrangements for the smooth conduct of the competitions.

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