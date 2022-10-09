Amritsar school hosts regional educational, career fest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Mount Litera Zee School, Amritsar, on Saturday hosted a regional career fair, MELANGE 2022, on its premises, inviting 70 delegates from top global universities.

The participating colleges included York University, Ontario tech, GBS Dubai and several national institutes, with their representatives offering counselling and guidance to more than 500 students from Amritsar and neighbouring areas. The event was inaugurated by District Education Officer, Amritsar, Jugraj Singh Randhawa and led by acclaimed college and career counsellor Namrata Pandey.

DEO Jugraj Singh said a large number of students from the state, especially cities like Jalandhar and Amritsar, migrate to foreign universities for higher education. “It is pertinent that they receive first-hand knowledge of the process involved to avoid room for error or fraud,” he said.

This education exhibition was aimed at providing a one-stop solution for students’ queries, especially of those who aspire to pursue education overseas.

“Usually, for secondary school students, the conventional path for overseas education relies on immigration consultants and industry insiders, which leaves accountability gaps. The factor that made this liaison unique was the ambition, passion and interest both the representatives and attendees reflected as we offered a single platform, direct interaction between representatives of these global institutions and students,” said Manjot Dhillon, director, Mount Litera Zee School.

Prior to the fair, many delegates addressed the speakers’ session to acquaint the students with their institutes’ vision and formulate a database of high-quality leads, who have been aspiring to launch their careers in the best possible way.