Amritsar school hosts youth summit on history, resilience

In an era when understanding history is essential for navigating the complexities of the present, the Invictus International School hosted ‘Voices of Exile’ as part of the South Asia Youth Leadership Summit (SAYLS), bringing together young voices from across India and beyond to explore the intersections of history, identity, resilience and human expression.

Conceptualised by Director Manjot Dhillon, the initiative reflected a vision of education that extends beyond classrooms and textbooks. By creating a space where history meets art and dialogue, the programme encouraged students to examine the human stories behind historical events and consider their relevance to contemporary society.

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Through poetry, spoken word and visual arts, the participating students explored the profound themes of exile, displacement, memory, belonging and the enduring human capacity to overcome adversity. These creative mediums offered students an opportunity to engage with complex historical experiences, articulate personal interpretations and appreciate perspectives different from their own. The initiative underscored how artistic expression can transform historical understanding into a personal and shared experience.

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A highlight of the programme was the keynote address by Gurmeet Rai, conservation architect and heritage specialist. She offered an inspiring insight, “Alignment of your mental faculty with your heart and actions is the centrepiece of human evolution,” she said. Her message resonated with the summit’s emphasis on developing leadership grounded in integrity, empathy and self-awareness. Each competition track was dedicated to a historical revolutionary whose life and legacy embodied courage and resilience.

“Education becomes transformative when knowledge is accompanied by compassion, critical inquiry and creative courage, empowering young people to understand the past, engage meaningfully with the present and shape a more empathetic future. The attempt was to engage students to look beyond conventional historical narratives and reflect on the sacrifices that shape collective memory,” said Manjot Dhillon.