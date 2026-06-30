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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar School of Eminence student chosen for space programme

Amritsar School of Eminence student chosen for space programme

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:22 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Tiya, is a Class XII medical student of School of Eminence for Girls, Mall Road, Amritsar.
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Tiya, a Class XII medical student of School of Eminence for Girls, Mall Road, here has been selected as India’s representative at Mission ShakthiSAT, an all-girls lunar satellite mission backed by ISRO and IN-SPACe, connecting 108 countries.

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She will join the eight-day National Workshop in Delhi in August. Tiya has been mentored by Kamal Kumar, lecturer in chemistry at the school, and principal Mandeep Kaur.

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Recently, Tiya’s had won accolades from by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia at the Bright Minds Programme-2026.

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Calling her a young scientist and an example of the learning outcomes that push students towards excellence in Punjab government schools, Bains had said, “Last year, a batch of government school students were sent on an educational tour to ISRO headquarters at Sriharikota. A few of them asked why there was not a single Punjabi face visible there. Now, with students like Tiya, we can say that students from the state will not only represent Punjab but also India in the field of science and technology.”

Mission ShaktiSAT is a global space engineering mission aimed at encouraging an all-girls lunar satellite mission. Conceived and led by Space Kidz India through In-SPACe platform and supported by ISRO, it shortlists 12,000 girl students from 108 countries, who will receive a five-week training in design, development and launch of lunar bound satellites.

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Tiya, who has been part of her school’s ATAL Tinkering lab projects, is excited to take part in the workshop and training programme. “I am grateful to my teachers and mentors, who got registered me for the programme and supported me through the selection process. I hope to pursue my dream of becoming a scientist,” Tiya had shared as she received the honour from Manish Sisodia.

The School of Eminence at Mall Road had previously sent a batch of 10 girls under ISRO’s AzadiSat programme. The students had developed a strawberry circuit for a special satellite launched to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence.

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