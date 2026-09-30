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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar schools get bomb threat emails on day of Amit Shah’s Punjab visit; security tightened

Amritsar schools get bomb threat emails on day of Amit Shah’s Punjab visit; security tightened

An email was received around 7 am at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School on GT Road, Amritsar, which is run under the management of Chief Khalsa Diwan

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:56 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Several educational institutions in Amritsar reportedly got bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting authorities to close schools and launch security checks, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Punjab for an event in Jalandhar.

An email was received around 7 am at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School on GT Road, Amritsar, which is run under the management of Chief Khalsa Diwan. Following receipt of the threat, the school management immediately informed the police and the institution was closed as a precautionary measure.

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The development comes on a day when security arrangements have been intensified across Punjab for Shah’s visit to Jalandhar, where he is scheduled to address the culmination of the BJP’s statewide ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’.

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The timing of the threats is likely to add to security concerns in the state, as similar threats via emails have been received by several prominent private schools across Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana in previous months. Police and security agencies are expected to verify the contents and source of the emails and conduct necessary checks at the affected institutions.

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