Amritsar schools, govt offices receive threat emails

In the fourth such incident, several private and government schools in the city received threat emails on Monday morning.

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The emails mentioned the word “Khalistan” and targeted three private schools, a government school and some government offices. Commissionerate Police teams, along with bomb squads, were dispatched to the locations for inspection, but nothing suspicious was found.

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Related news: Multiple bomb threats received in Chandigarh, Mohali; police on high alert

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3 Jalandhar schools receive email threats

As the previous three such threats had turned out to be hoaxes, the schools were not closed. Authorities said the institutions promptly informed the police.

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Meanwhile, Alam Vijay Singh, DCP (Law and Order), Amritsar, said the situation was under control and being closely monitored. “We are investigating the matter and have identified a person of interest, who is being questioned,” he said.