Amritsar schools, govt offices receive threat emails
Three such threats had turned out to be hoaxes earlier
In the fourth such incident, several private and government schools in the city received threat emails on Monday morning.
The emails mentioned the word “Khalistan” and targeted three private schools, a government school and some government offices. Commissionerate Police teams, along with bomb squads, were dispatched to the locations for inspection, but nothing suspicious was found.
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As the previous three such threats had turned out to be hoaxes, the schools were not closed. Authorities said the institutions promptly informed the police.
Meanwhile, Alam Vijay Singh, DCP (Law and Order), Amritsar, said the situation was under control and being closely monitored. “We are investigating the matter and have identified a person of interest, who is being questioned,” he said.