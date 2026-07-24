Amritsar: Schools shut, admn monitors situation

Heavy rain that lashed the district on Thursday forced private schools to remain closed as waterlogged roads posed a safety risk to commuters. While government schools remained open, private and aided schools, along with anganwadi centres, remained shut after the city recorded 55.7 mm of rainfall between 8.30 pm on July 22 and July 23.

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The district administration is closely monitoring the situation as the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in the region.

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Waterlogging rendered several roads impassable for small vehicles, auto-rickshaws and school vans during the morning hours. Several private vehicles were seen returning from school gates. While some private schools informed parents about the closure early in the morning, others remained closed without prior intimation, leaving parents and students to discover the situation on reaching the schools. Slow-moving traffic and stranded vehicles created major bottlenecks, with private school transport vehicles ferrying government school students also getting stuck at several places.

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Attendance in government schools remained poor. "As most students depend heavily on private or public transport for their daily commute, many did not risk coming to school," said Manpreet Kaur, a teacher from the Kot Khalsa government school.