DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Schools shut, admn monitors situation

Amritsar: Schools shut, admn monitors situation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:10 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Heavy rain that lashed the district on Thursday forced private schools to remain closed as waterlogged roads posed a safety risk to commuters. While government schools remained open, private and aided schools, along with anganwadi centres, remained shut after the city recorded 55.7 mm of rainfall between 8.30 pm on July 22 and July 23.

Advertisement

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation as the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in the region.

Advertisement

Waterlogging rendered several roads impassable for small vehicles, auto-rickshaws and school vans during the morning hours. Several private vehicles were seen returning from school gates. While some private schools informed parents about the closure early in the morning, others remained closed without prior intimation, leaving parents and students to discover the situation on reaching the schools. Slow-moving traffic and stranded vehicles created major bottlenecks, with private school transport vehicles ferrying government school students also getting stuck at several places.

Advertisement

Attendance in government schools remained poor. "As most students depend heavily on private or public transport for their daily commute, many did not risk coming to school," said Manpreet Kaur, a teacher from the Kot Khalsa government school.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts