Amritsar: Scooter, mobile phone snatched

Amritsar: Around eight armed persons snatched a mobile phone and scooter from an eating joint owner on Tuesday night. The victim was returning home after closing his shop. The victim stated that when he reached near Shalimar Garden Resort on the Fatehgarh Churian bypass the suspects stopped him. They pointed a pistol at him and snatched his mobile phone. Later, they snatched his scooter while threatening to shoot him. The Sadar police station have registered a case in this connection. TNS
Two arrested on charge of theft
Amritsar: The airport police have arrested two thieves identified as Kishan Singh of Sachander village and Abhishek of Bal village. They allegedly stole iron shuttering and steel bars used for the construction work. The police recovered iron shuttering from them. A case was registered against them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
5 feared buried following cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib
Rescue operation under way