Amritsar: Scooter, mobile phone snatched

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Around eight armed persons snatched a mobile phone and scooter from an eating joint owner on Tuesday night. The victim was returning home after closing his shop. The victim stated that when he reached near Shalimar Garden Resort on the Fatehgarh Churian bypass the suspects stopped him. They pointed a pistol at him and snatched his mobile phone. Later, they snatched his scooter while threatening to shoot him. The Sadar police station have registered a case in this connection. TNS

Two arrested on charge of theft

Amritsar: The airport police have arrested two thieves identified as Kishan Singh of Sachander village and Abhishek of Bal village. They allegedly stole iron shuttering and steel bars used for the construction work. The police recovered iron shuttering from them. A case was registered against them.