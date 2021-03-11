Amritsar: Security up post clash in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

Following Friday’s clash in Patiala, where two groups skirmished over holding a protest, the city police have been kept on alert and keeping an eye on the situation in the city.

Police officials held meetings with various radical organisations appealing to them to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the holy city. Besides, the police was also conducting search operations at vulnerable points and major tourist destinations in order to thwart any untoward incident.

Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh, Joint Police Commissioner S Sudarvizhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suba Singh Randhawa and DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, visited various religious places like the Durgiana temple and supervised security arrangements there.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said nobody would be allowed to create a law and order problem in the city.

“Checkpoints were installed at different parts of the city to check the movement of unscrupulous elements trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the city,” said Parminder Singh Bhandal, DCP (Law and Order).

He said the police were continuously in touch with various hardliners and radical organisations of the two communities. “We have requested them to maintain calm and a peaceful environment in Amritsar. We have listened to them and asked them if they had any grievances, they should resolve them on the spot. We urged the Punjab Government and the Patiala administration was doing everything to resolve the matter there and we should not vitiate the peaceful atmosphere here,” he said.

Police teams were also searching the bus stand, the railway station and security was enhanced around religious and other important places, he added.