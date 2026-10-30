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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Seeking crop residue fix? Help a call away

Amritsar: Seeking crop residue fix? Help a call away

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Farmers at an awareness session.
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Farmers now have a dedicated helpline to seek help on crop residue management without resorting to burning.

Launched in association with Clean Air Punjab, AirCare Centre and Saanjh Punjab, the Sanjha Mittar Farmer Support Centre's helpline can be reached at +91 79737 27514 (to be operational between 9 am and 5 pm in a few days).

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It aims at offering practical and accessible support to farmers, who often feel pressured to clear their fields quickly before sowing the next crop.

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With a narrow window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing, farmers frequently struggle to find affordable and effective ways to manage paddy straw. Limited access to appropriate machinery and a lack of timely information can make burning an easier option.

The helpline seeks to bridge this gap by guiding farmers on modern crop residue management machinery, its availability and effective use. It will also educate them about the consequences of stubble burning, including its impact on soil fertility, human health and the environment, while encouraging sustainable farming practices.

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“Sanjha Mittar is built entirely around what farmers told us during our listening exercises. When technology reflects real farmer preferences, the impact becomes immediate and meaningful\B,\B” said Sanam Sutirth, director, State Climate Action, at Asar. The platform, Sanam added, brings timely, science-based support directly to farmers, strengthening decision-making and climate resilience across Punjab.

The initiative comes amid encouraging efforts at the village level to curb crop residue burning.

He shared that at a district-level farmers’ camp in Fatehgarh Sahib, panchayats of five villages — Dhirpur, Wazidpur, Badla, Rurki and Baronga Jer — were honoured for ensuring that no stubble burning took place in the areas.

A similar programme is being run in Amritsar through the AirCare Centre at Khalsa College for Women. At a camp organised by the Krishi Vikas Kendra at Mehalanwal village with Clean Air Punjab and other partners, farmers learned how to operate happy seeder, smart seeder and surface seeder.

The telephone service complements Sanjha Mittar’s existing WhatsApp-based digital assistant, developed by Clean Air Punjab and Agri2Power after consultations with more than 2,000 farmers.

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