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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: ‘Seer’, two others dupe woman of gold jewellery

Amritsar: ‘Seer’, two others dupe woman of gold jewellery

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:19 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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A 65-year-old woman was allegedly duped into handing over her gold jewellery to a gang of three persons, including a woman, one of whom posed as a seer and promised to perform a prayer for her.

The incident took place in New Pratap Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Maqboolpura police station.

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The victim, Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of New Pratap Nagar, told the police that the incident occurred on October 6 when she was returning home after a walk near Tara Wala Pul Park.

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The case was registered on Thursday.

According to her complaint, a turbaned man approached her near an eatery and asked her for directions to Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib. After she showed him the way, he left. Soon afterwards, a couple on a motorcycle approached her.

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The couple told her that the turbaned man was a seer and that she was fortunate to have met him. They then persuaded her to accompany them to meet the seer for a prayer.

When she accompanied them to the self-styled seer, the group asked her to remove her jewellery before he performed the prayer. As soon as she removed her jewellery, the group fled with it.

The stolen jewellery comprised gold earrings, two gold rings and a gold bangle, weighing around 19 gm in total.

The police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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