Amritsar: Seminar, book launch mark first Parkash Purb

A one-day seminar on the occasion of the Pratham Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was organised by the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Study Centre of Guru Nanak

Dev University in collaboration with the Sant Baba Prem Singh Murale Chair, with speakers highlighting the scripture’s

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message of universality, inclusiveness and spiritual wisdom.

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Welcoming the participants, Centre Director Prof Amar Singh shared the message of universality given by Sri Guru Nanak Dev for the welfare of humanity, with references to the Janamsakhis and Gurbani.

Two books published by the Centre were also released on the occasion — Bhai Gurdas: An English Adaptation of His Vaars (Vol. III), authored by Dr Historical Gurdwaras, and Memorials of Himachal Pradesh, written by Dharma Singh and researcher Gurmel Singh.

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Special guest Mahant Kamaljit Singh Shastri spoke about the uniqueness and importance of the universal message of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, drawing upon traditional religious traditions and the teachings of the scripture.

Chief guest Singh Sahib Giani Parvinderpal Singh, Granthi, Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, discussed the characteristics and significance of the language of Gurbani through various contexts. He said the uniqueness of Sri Guru Granth Sahib lies in its simplicity and its closeness to the people.

Dr Satnam Singh Deol, Dean, Student Welfare, said the idea is present in other religious traditions as

well, but its uniqueness needs to be understood in the context of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.