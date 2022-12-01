Amritsar Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa inspected the Central Jail and heard the problems of the prisoners on Wednesday. She also visited the kitchen to check the food being prepared for prisoners.

Randhawa said the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organises a camp court every month at the Central Jail and so far, about 200 prisoners serving sentences for petty crimes have been released by the camp court.