Amritsar sets target to expand solid waste management to half of 430 villages

The district administration has set a target of starting solid waste management activities in at least 50 per cent of the district’s 430 villages by October 31, with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Surinder Singh directing officials to speed up work at the village level.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting with officials concerned on Tuesday to review the ongoing solid waste management initiatives, the ADC said 21 villages in the district were already implementing waste management activities through different methods. In these villages, wet and dry waste is being segregated at the household level and collected door-to-door by waste collectors.

Advertisement

He directed sarpanches and panchayat secretaries to ensure the construction of compost pits and establishment of segregation sheds in villages under solid waste management projects. Funds available under the 15th Finance Commission should be utilised for these works, he said.

Advertisement

The ADC stressed the need to ensure the availability of at least one waste collector in every village. He asked officials to involve women associated with self-help groups in waste collection, segregation and other sanitation-related activities.

He further directed the formation of village-level committees to monitor solid waste management activities. These committees would oversee the implementation of projects and create awareness among residents about segregating and properly managing wet and dry waste.

Advertisement

Emphasising source segregation, Surinder Singh said wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste and hazardous waste should be collected separately from households and disposed of appropriately. He added that wet waste could be converted into compost, reducing the amount of waste sent for disposal while promoting its reuse.

He asked the field staff of the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission and women members of self-help groups to play an active role in keeping villages clean and improving waste management. “People’s participation is essential for making solid waste management successful,” he said.

Directing all Block Development and Panchayat Officers to expand the programme, Surinder Singh said efforts should be made to start solid waste management activities in at least half of the district’s 430 villages by October 31.

He stressed that solid waste management should not remain merely a government scheme but should be turned into a people’s movement by making it part of everyday life. He appealed to panchayats and villagers to cooperate with the administration in making their villages clean and free of waste.

District Development and Panchayat Officer Preet Mahinder Singh Sahota, DPM Manoj Kumar, officials of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Block Development and Panchayat Officers, Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission field staff, community development specialists and sarpanches from various villages attended the meeting.